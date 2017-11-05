Liberate women to seek positions of power

What is going wrong with the world? Hourly rhetoric threatening the end of civilisation as ‘rocket man’ challenges old American male egos with hydrogen bombs.

Other male leaders jumping any which way to take sides.

Female leaders are trying, against their far better judgement, to champion male ego lost causes like Brexit. Theresa May was forced against her will to become an odd surrogate of Nigel Farage.

The list is endless but it is always men who create the wars, the chaos, the corruption, the confusion. If these warriors of hate have something in common, it is the idea that a woman is better placed in the home.

So women stay largely silent as Spain disintegrates. Britain implodes moment by moment. America becomes the doyen of male chauvinism as the Weinstein sagas unravel.

Perhaps it is time for men to do the decent thing and recuse themselves from politics and the boardroom. Liberate women to seek election to positions of power within the government, the judiciary and public and private enterprise.

I have no doubt that women can see the greater good much better. They can agree so much easier about the brighter way forward. They are less inclined to line their own pockets, better inclined to find the ways and means of making others’ pockets (and lives) fuller and richer over time.

So my challenge to men is this: Get out of the heat and let women attend to the complexities of politics and the rest.

Now men, take charge of fa­mily life and learn how much better it is to read a book at bed time to your children, rather than posture and argue about nonsense. This nonsense in­cludes policies that simply make the world more unsafe and ever more contaminated by considerations of greed, and at times base hatred.

It is time to give women the vote in a meaningful way whereby they get elected by men to do those things men ought to have done, but could not, even if a million years had passed them by.