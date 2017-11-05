Freedom of speech 

Tony Zarb’s comments about the women protesting outside Castille caused outrage. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Could it be that when Tony Zarb called the women protesting at Castille traitors and also compared them to prostitutes it never crossed his mind that he would hurt their husbands and families?

Surely this is not the right way to make use of freedom of expression? I would have thought that a man of his calibre would have realised that his comments would be hurtful, or are political gains more important to him?

How would he feel if somebody said something similar about members of his family? I suppose this never occurred to him as long as he could get mileage out of this in the media.

Malta needs women like those who were bravely protesting outside Castille, and not someone who passes comments for political gain and is not considerate of other people.