Employee’s dismissal

I refer to the article entitled ‘Eavesdropping boss must pay damages for unjust dismissal’, (The Sunday Times of Malta, August 27).

Effective Marketing Ltd would like to bring to the attention of the readers and public that the term “eavesdropping” was never part of the decision of the tribunal itself, nor did the tribunal itself delve into the matter.

This was merely mentioned by a witness testifying about what a third party alleged, which third party did not even testify in the case itself. Hence, it was nothing more than a mere hearsay allegation, which due to its nature was not even delved into.

Furthermore, the dismissal of the employee and subsequent court case, as resulted from the decision of the tribunal itself, had no connection with any allegation of “eavesdropping”.

Lastly, the term “boss spied…” would suggest that the employee was not aware of the monitoring software installed on the work computer. The facts of the case amply show she was aware of it, and hence it was not installed without her knowledge.

The first paragraph, wherein it is alleged that an employee won €10,000 in compensation, is not accurate, since no compensation was ever awarded; the said amount represents commissions and wages, not compensation, as clearly explained at the end of the article.

As to the rest of the article itself, this includes allegations made by both parties, each rejected, wherein the decision of the tribunal solely awarded the commission and wage due, since the tribunal felt that the defendant did not manage to prove that the termination of employment was based on a just and sufficient cause.