I remember when I was first told the meaning of this word – I was a 16-year-old walking into my first Systems of Knowledge class.

I still remember to this day the wonder and joy in my heart on hearing that although it is only one word, democracy represents so much, so many stories and so many peoples’ hopes and dreams.

What is democracy? What is this beautiful word?

I was told it was my right to elect those who are to lead this country; I was told it was my right to give a direction to where you want to see your country going; I was told it was my right to speak up; I was told it was my duty to say no to injustice.

I was told it was the duty of those elected to represent my wishes; I was told it was the duty of those elected to protect our freedom; I was told it was the duty of those elected to defend the rule of law; I was told it was the duty of those elected to shoulder responsibility.

I grew up holding these values close to my heart and I will always keep doing so; working hard, passionately, all through my life to protect what I hold so dear to me; naively believing that I was working to make the system work, believing that this was my chance to make a difference.

What happens?

I wake up in a country living a nightmare, I wake up to the news that one of the people who exerted her right and duty as a citizen has been executed.

She was not simply killed and shut up, no. It was done in such a manner that it sent shock waves across the planet. It was done in such a manner that it shocked everyone, everywhere, except in Malta.

Malta carried on as if nothing has happened. Malta carried on as if it was the normal course of action. Malta carried on with its business as usual. We did not reflect, we did not think. Our leaders are failing us. They are failing to honour their duty and steer us through this storm we find ourselves in.

No, we have our Prime Minister, our leader, who tells me that it is not democratic that I am asking him to respect my vote, my citizenship, my country.

So I came to a decision. I will either unite with those who want to fix the problem and save our country, or I will sit on the side-lines and watch the country burn.

I made a decision, dear Prime Minister. Respect it.