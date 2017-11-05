Assistance appreciated

I would like to express my own and my congregation’s gratitude to the Maltese people for remembering our patients and hospital in the Singida region, Tanzania.

My congregation is called Medi­cal Missionaries of Mary (MMM) and I have been working in Tanzania since 1984. My specialty is in obstetrics and gynaecology.

Our hospital has made great pro­gress over the years, and one reliable source of support has been the Mission Fund, which made it possible for us to build staff houses, a maternity ward extension , a piped oxygen plant (thanks to Tektraco Ltd) and the completion of our Biogas project, among other projects.

Donations to the Mission Fund can be made online or by direct transfer to various banks.

More information can be obtain­ed from the website www.missionfund.org.mt.