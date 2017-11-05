Third win for Urgo d’Ouxy in major final

French Urgo d’Ouxy driven by Jeffrey Said (no.12) on its way to victory. Photo: Mike Orland

The 45th meeting of the season, made up of nine races all for trotters was held on Friday evening at the Marsa Racetrack. Five of these races were Condition Race finals on a short distance of 2140m.

In the class Silver A final, which was the major final of the evening, French Urgo d’Ouxy (Jeffrey Said) upped its pace during the last 500m to claim its third win of the year by a length from Midnight Passion (Eric Bezzina) and Lajos Cella (Rodney Gatt). Vasquez Bob (Jesmar Gafa’) also obtained a good place. The winner clocked an average time of 1.15.9” per kilometer.

The other finals on Friday’s card were open for class Silver B, Bronze and Copper trotters. In the class Silver B final, it was Italian trotter Top Di Girifalco (Rodney Gatt) which sealed its first win in Malta. Gatt’s trotter was unchallenged during the final metres and past the finishing post first easily by two lenghts from Trytocatchme (Clint Vassallo) and Urido (Paul Galea). Ujipey Morvan (Redent Magro) finished in fourth place.

Friday evening’s card included also a class Premier handicap race on a long distance of 3160m. After an absence of eight months it was Tonio Du Vivier which returned to its winning form under the guidance of Charles Camilleri. This French ten year old trotter triumphed easily by four lenghts from Jackhammer (Rodney Gatt). Quetzal De Brix (Clint Vassallo) and Tsar Pazenais (Andrew Farrugia) followed behind in that order. For Tonio Du Vivier this was its second win in Malta.

Friday's winners

Race 1. Class Silver. Dist – 3140m. 1. Sitka Rod (Tony Demanuele) – 1.20.4”

Race 2. Class Copper. Dist – 3140m. 1. Duc d’Haufor (Julian Farrugia) – 1.21.5”

Race 3. Autumn Condition Race Final. Class Copper. Dist – 2140m. 1. Cherie De Noyelles (Clifferty Calleja) – 1.17.6”

Race 4. Autumn Condition Race Final. Class Bronze B. Dist – 2140m. 1. Baud Breton (Carmelo Agius) – 1.16.8”

Race 5. Autumn Condition Race Final. Class Bronze A. Dist – 2140m. 1. Absolutely Meadow (Kurt Saliba) – 1.16.9”

Race 6. Autumn Condition Race Final. Class Silver B. Dist – 2140m. 1. Top Di Girifalco (Rodney Gatt) – 1.16.7”

Race 7. Autumn Condition Race Final. Class Silver A. Dist – 2140m. 1. Urgo d’Ouxy (Jeffrey Said) – 1.15.9”

Race 8. Class Premier. Dist – 3160m. 1. Tonio Du Vivier (Charles Camilleri) – 1.17.5”

Race 9. Class Gold. Dist – 3140m. 1. Starfirefinnfemfel (Dylan Gatt) – 1.18.9”