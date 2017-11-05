Malta to host congress on physical and rehabilitation medicine

Malta will be hosting the 12th Mediterranean Congress of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine at the Westin Dragonara Resort between Thursday and next Sunday.

The Malta Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine Association (MPRMA) is organising the congress in collaboration with the Mediterranean Forum of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine. Registrations have so far reached 350 participants from all over the Mediterranean.

International keynote speakers will present papers in various aspects of rehabilitation medi­cine such as stroke, neurodegenerative diseases, orthotics and prosthetics, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injuries, musculoskeletal injury, innovative technology, cardio pulmonary disease, geriatrics and sports besides the sociologi­cal aspects encountered in the field.

The keynote speakers include Dr Rocco Salvatore Calabrò, Prof. Cesare Giuseppe Cerri, Prof. Franco Franchignoni, Prof. Pina R. Frazzica, Prof. Luigi Tesio from Italy, Prof. Ian Curran, Prof. Anthony B. Ward from the UK, Prof. Felipe Fregni, Prof. Jordan Green, Prof. Ross Zafonte from the US, Prof. Levent Özçakar, Prof. Ilker Yagci from Turkey, Dr Iuly Treger from Israel, Prof Dr Raquel Valero from Spain, Dr George I. Vasileiadis from Greece and Dr Vickie Gauci from Malta.

The main sponsors for the congress are Vitals Global Healthcare. Other sponsors include Technoline, OK Medical, Europharma, Loud & Clear Professional Audiology Services, A-Circle, Centro Ortopedico Aliotta, Level srl, Unicare and Integrated Marketing Services (IMS).

For the full programme and registration, visit www.prmcongress2017malta.org.