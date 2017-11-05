International nursing conference

Malta will host the next general international conference of the European Federation of Nurse Educators (FINE) from February 21 to 23, 2018. The event aims to address the opportunities and challenges for nursing and nurse education. It is expected to attract some 300 nurses from around the world.

The event is being organised by the University of Malta’s Department of Nursing after it won a competitive process. It will be held at the University’s Valletta campus.

Departments, entities or companies operating in the health and social care sectors wishing to present and disseminate a paper regarding their activity, performance or research are invited to submit a 300-word abstract of the paper by November 15. For details on the submission of abstracts and for registration, visit the www.fine-europe.eu/?lang=en. An early bird registration rate is available until November 30.

To contact the organising committee, call 2340 1139/1832 or e-mail [email protected] or [email protected].