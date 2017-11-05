SME Week seminar
As part of European Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Week 2017, the Gozo Business Chamber organised a seminar for its members to inform them about EU funding opportunities.
The seminar was addressed by Moira Attard, DG (Measures and Support) within the European Affairs and Equality Ministry. She spoke about Business Enhance ERDF Grant Schemes. She was followed by Cain Grech (Business Development Malta), who spoke about Malta Enterprise Incentives and Lili Vasileva (National Contact Point – Horizon 2020 Unit), who spoke about Horizon 2020.
SME finance executive head Alfred Buhagiar gave a detailed presentation about the BOV Jamie Financing Package.
The seminar was closed by Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.