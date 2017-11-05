New art gallery inaugurated

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca admiring artworks at the new gallery, with, from left, Marlene Saliba, her husband Christopher Saliba, Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana and the President’s husband Edgar Preca. Inset: Kyle Saliba presenting a rose to the President. Photos: Charles Spiteri

A new art gallery belonging to artist Christopher Saliba was inaugurated by President Marie-Louise Coleiro-Preca and Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana.

Artcube, projected and de-signed by the artist himself, is situated on the main road midway between Mġarr Harbour and Victoria.

The gallery offers a wide range of contemporary artworks, including paintings, sculptures, etchings, ceramics and photography. The play of natural light on the minimalist white background gives a boost to the colours of the artworks in all their intensity.

For more information visit www.malteseartist.com.