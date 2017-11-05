New art gallery inaugurated
A new art gallery belonging to artist Christopher Saliba was inaugurated by President Marie-Louise Coleiro-Preca and Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana.
Artcube, projected and de-signed by the artist himself, is situated on the main road midway between Mġarr Harbour and Victoria.
The gallery offers a wide range of contemporary artworks, including paintings, sculptures, etchings, ceramics and photography. The play of natural light on the minimalist white background gives a boost to the colours of the artworks in all their intensity.
For more information visit www.malteseartist.com.
