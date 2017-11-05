X

Closing in:

Advert
Sunday, November 5, 2017, 00:01

Maltese pilgrims visit Gozo

Photo: Charles Spiteri

Photo: Charles Spiteri

Volunteers of the Sovereign Order of Malta transported Maltese pilgrims, including the sick, to Gozo where they attended Mass at St John the Baptist Rotunda in Xewkija. Mass was celebrated by Mgr Paul Vella, Conventual Chaplain of the Order. The Rotunda is the Spiritual Seat of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta.

Last May, these same pilgrims were taken to Lourdes by the Order to attend the international pilgrimage held there.

In Gozo, the pilgrims were joined by Gozitan pilgrims, who also attended the Lourdes pilgrimage this year.

After Mass, the pilgrims were taken to Marsalforn for lunch.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. SME Week seminar

  2. Kempo Arnis training camp

  3. Maltese pilgrims visit Gozo

  4. New art gallery inaugurated

  5. Breast cancer awareness event

  6. Events for your diary

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-11-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed