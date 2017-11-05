Maltese pilgrims visit Gozo

Photo: Charles Spiteri

Volunteers of the Sovereign Order of Malta transported Maltese pilgrims, including the sick, to Gozo where they attended Mass at St John the Baptist Rotunda in Xewkija. Mass was celebrated by Mgr Paul Vella, Conventual Chaplain of the Order. The Rotunda is the Spiritual Seat of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta.

Last May, these same pilgrims were taken to Lourdes by the Order to attend the international pilgrimage held there.

In Gozo, the pilgrims were joined by Gozitan pilgrims, who also attended the Lourdes pilgrimage this year.

After Mass, the pilgrims were taken to Marsalforn for lunch.