Kempo Arnis training camp

Photo: Charles Spiteri

The Kempo Arnis Federation held its annual autumn training camp at the Gozo Sports Complex in Victoria.

The camp consisted of semi­nars, youth sessions, classes for instructors of the sport and tests for individuals to be awarded a higher grade or belt colour.

The sessions were led by Slovenian Shihan Borut Kinci, a Black Belt seventh Dan and founder of KAF.

During the training camp the senior members of KAF Malta went through a belt testing where each candidate had to perform the required skills for each respective grade to be promoted to the next belt.

Thirteen members from Slovenia attended the training camp and also participated in various competitions.

The training camp ended with a tournament where each participating candidate had to compete in three events – Arnis (stick fighting), Kempo Karate and Kata.