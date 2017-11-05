Events for your diary
• A Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at Independence Square, Victoria, today at 10.30am.
• A blood donation session will be held at Nadur parish centre today from 8am to 1pm and at the Gozo General Hospital on Tuesday from 1pm to 5pm.
• Fiddler on the Roof is being staged at the Don Bosco Oratory Theatre, Victoria, today at 2.30pm and on Saturday at 7.30pm. The musical is a joint production by the Don Bosco Oratory and Chorus Urbanus Productions. Tickets can be ob-tained from the oratory or by calling 2155 6616 or 9948 7751. Booking by e-mail on [email protected].
• Despicable Me 3 (U) will be screened at the Don Bosco Oratory, Victoria, today at 5.30pm.
• The Friends of the Sick and Elderly in Gozo are organising a charity sale at Victoria’s football ground (next to the car park) next Sunday between 7.30am and 1pm.
• ‘Paths’, an exhibition of paintings by Anastasia Pace, is on show at the Citadel in Victoria until November 30. It is open daily from 9am to 5pm; Sundays from 9am to 4pm.
