Breast cancer awareness event
The Women’s Cancer Gozo Association organised a breast cancer awareness campaign at The Duke Shopping Complex in Victoria. Visitors sought information and asked various questions about breast cancer, while books, leaflets and bookmarks were freely distributed free to the public. Buzzy Kids Entertainers entertained children by organising various games.
