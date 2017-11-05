X

Closing in:

Advert
Sunday, November 5, 2017, 00:01

Breast cancer awareness event

The Women’s Cancer Gozo Association organised a breast cancer awareness campaign at The Duke Shopping Complex in Victoria. Visitors sought information and asked various questions about breast cancer, while books, leaflets and bookmarks were freely distributed free to the public. Buzzy Kids Entertainers entertained children by organising various games.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. SME Week seminar

  2. Kempo Arnis training camp

  3. Maltese pilgrims visit Gozo

  4. New art gallery inaugurated

  5. Breast cancer awareness event

  6. Events for your diary

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-11-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed