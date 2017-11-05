X

Closing in:

Advert
Sunday, November 5, 2017, 19:30

WATCH: Farrugia returns to scoring ways for FC Chiasso

Malta international Jean Paul Farrugia proved to be the hero for FC Chiasso as he snatched the winning goal in their 3-2 victory away at FC Wil, yesterday.

Farrugia, who is included in Tom Saintfeit's squad for Malta's game against Estonia of next Sunday, has now scored four goals in nine games in the Switzerland second-tier. 

FC Chiasso are currently sitting fifth in the table with 16 points. 

Jean Paul Farrugia has four league goals for FC Chiasso.Jean Paul Farrugia has four league goals for FC Chiasso.
Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Five talking points about Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich

  2. Mosta secure point against Gzira in dramatic finale

  3. Spartans brush aside Naxxar

  4. Lija punish Rainbows to seal first win

  5. Balzan’s late comeback floors Birkirkara

  6. Evra never far from controversy throughout glittering career

  7. Cavani on target as PSG crush Angers

  8. Salah scores twice as Liverpool thrash sorry West Ham

  9. Premier League talking points

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-11-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed