WATCH: Farrugia returns to scoring ways for FC Chiasso
Malta international Jean Paul Farrugia proved to be the hero for FC Chiasso as he snatched the winning goal in their 3-2 victory away at FC Wil, yesterday.
Farrugia, who is included in Tom Saintfeit's squad for Malta's game against Estonia of next Sunday, has now scored four goals in nine games in the Switzerland second-tier.
FC Chiasso are currently sitting fifth in the table with 16 points.
