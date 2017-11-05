Nadur Youngsters winger Stefan Cassar earns Malta call-up

Malta to play Estonia in an international fixture this month.

Malta coach Tom Saintfiet has included Nadur Youngsters player Stefan Cassar in the provisional squad for the international friendly match against Estonia on November 12 (kick-off: 3pm).

Cassar, 20, replaces Ħamrun Spartans forward Lydon Micallef who had to pull out of the squad because of injury.



This is the first time Cassar has been called up to train with the national squad. The versatile winger, who played for Valletta FC at youth level, earned his chance after leaving a positive impression on Saintfiet who has also been watching matches from the Gozo FA competitions in recent weeks.



The players on Saintfiet’s 25-strong list will report for international duty on Monday.



The friendly match against Estonia, at the National Stadium, will be Saintfiet’s first in charge of the national team after he succeeded Italian Pietro Ghedin last month.



Entrance for the Malta-Estonia game is free.