Second edition of Valletta 2018 wine to be launched this week

The second edition of the Valletta 2018 commemorative wine is to be released on the market on Tuesday.

The creation of this wine collection followed suit after the Valletta 18 Foundation partnered up with Marsovin to produce a series of three wine private labels to commemorate the historic title of Valletta as European Capital of Culture. This initiative also paved the way to a strategic partnership between these two entities which will see Marsovin and its wines as the official winery supporting this important event.

All three wines fall under the category La Valette Premium Selection, whereby Marsovin’s winemaking team have selected only the very best hand-picked DOK quality grapes from the winery’s estates.

Ageing of over 18 months in oak barriques provides the wine with a sustained ageing potential with Edition II being made from a premium blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc. The series of limited edition wines can be collected as a memento of this historic event.

The label design is inspired by two elements ever present in the capital city: the typical Maltese balcony and the stone carvings which adorn the walls of St John’s Co-Cathedral.

The wine will be on sale in all leading outlets and from the Marsovin Cellars. For more information, call 2366 2401/2366 2445 or send an e-mail to [email protected].