Jazz nights at Corinthia Palace

The Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa has teamed up with P. Cutajar & Co. for its weekly Caprice Jazz Nights on Wednesdays.

Featuring a rotation of six different types of beverages, patrons who attend these nights will be serenaded by Adrian ‘ir-Russu’ Brincat on the saxophone.

“Through the help of our friends at P. Cutajar, we wanted to give our guests and visitors a chance to unwind while also enjoying some fabulous entertainment,” said general manager David Woodward.

“Moreover, this has given our bartenders a chance to experiment with different types of beverages, including infused gins and top-notch vodkas. We will give our patrons the chance to sample and discover delicious craft beers and wines from all over the world.”

The Caprice Jazz Nights will feature either Erdinger & Stretta craft beers, Bombay Gin, Bacardi & Grey Goose vodka cocktails, wines, or single-malt whiskies on rotation.

For more information about the Caprice Jazz Nights, visit www.corinthia.com/palace.