Diar il-Bniet extends premises

Diar il-Bniet specialises in typical Maltese cuisine.

Last Tuesday, clients of Diar il-Bniet restaurant in Dingli, together with several destination management and travel companies, representatives from the Malta Tourism Authority and a number of other stakeholders, were treated to a reception to mark the extension of the restaurant which serves authentic Maltese food.

During the reception, which was also attended by Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi, the management team explained its vision to expand the already thriving and much sought-after agritourism concept by investing in an extension to their established restaurant.

Siblings Dorianne Kurtcu Mifsud and Darren Mifsud – the brains and visionaries behind the concept that was launched just over three years ago – shared their passion for the estate and local produce which form part of their seasonal menus.

“The investment carried out will bring with it the provision of new menus, including the Maltese ftira and mejda Maltija,” explained the owners. “Meeting rooms equipped with audiovisual equipment for team-building events or get-away dates from the office, form part of this investment.

“A myriad events including – but not limited to – wine and deli tasting, cooking and craft classes also form part of the extensive events programme that Diar il-Bniet has to offer,” they added.

The owners emphasised that every aspect of the dining experience they provide is true to the roots of the Maltese cuisine.

Throughout the launch event, the in-house kitchen staff served tasty and typical Maltese food while Toni l-Għannej entertained the guests with his folk songs.