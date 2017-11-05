Celebrating a love for personal style

Footwear and accessories brand Aldo has revealed a fresh and powerful creative direction for its autumn 2017 campaign.

Tapping into the notion of community in the digital space, the campaign brings together the #AldoCrew – from shoppers to celebrities, A-listers to social influencers, all while celebrating individuality and love for personal style.

The brand’s campaign contextualises footwear and accessories as essential mediums for women and men to boldly pursue their passions and style with an ‘I love…’ concept personified by talent – a diverse group of social influencers.

Written with a touch of humour and wit, every ‘I love…’ claim is personal and relatable.

Bringing this vision to life, Aldo worked with renowned creative director Donald Schneider, supported by stylist Claudia Hofmann and fashion photographer Frederike Helwig.

Aldo is taking a consumer-first approach to its campaign, which also translates across all areas of the business, with social media and digital connectivity being top priorities.

The brand has heavily invested towards conducting yearly consumer insight research. This has allowed the global team to identify who their key audience is to better cater to them while consistently adapting their strategy to meet their needs.

Launching a new website experience with user-generated content to a mobile app with real-time in-store connectivity, the brand strives to captivate its world-wide community throughout its shopping journey. Customers can connect to the brand by visiting Aldo Shoes MT on Facebook or visit any of the six stores in Tigné, Pama, Bay Street, Valletta, Paola and Victoria.