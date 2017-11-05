University, Mita sign collaboration agreements

The University of Malta and the Malta Information Technology Agency (Mita) have signed a two-year framework agreement to establish mutually beneficial collaboration that allows for a number of initiatives to take shape according to separate agreements between the two parties.

The agreement seeks to give Mita the flexibility to collaborate with different faculties at the University and the latter to cooperate with different teams at the government’s IT agency. It provides structure to the collaboration and also helps to provide awareness among both parties of various planned initiatives, thereby avoiding any duplication of efforts.

The two sides also signed a collaboration and sponsorship agreement highlighting the various initiatives that Mita is planning for the current academic year and that have been discussed with and agreed to by the Faculty of ICT.

With Mita being the central driver of the government’s information and communications technology policy, programmes and initiatives in Malta, it can offer better exposure of the ICT industry to students from various faculties at the University.

The two agreements were signed by University rector Alfred Vella and Mita executive chairman Tony Sultana in the presence of Silvio Schembri, Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services, Digital Economy and Innovation, Emanuel Darmanin, head of Mita’s Department of Strategy and Business, Frank Bezzina, dean of the University’s Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy and Nicholas Sammut, deputy dean of the Faculty of ICT.