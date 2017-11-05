Bridging business-student gaps

The Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (Mcast) and the Malta Employers Association have agreed to collaborate to provide training and work placements for students on business-related courses at Mcast and to identify and address gaps between the curricula of courses offered at the college and industrial requirements.

An agreement to this effect was signed by Silvio De Bono, president of Mcast’s board of governors and MEA president Dolores Sammut Bonnici in the presence of Education Minister Evarist Bartolo during a half-day conference entitled ‘Bridging the Gap: Student to Business Entrepreneur’ held at the college’s main campus in Paola.