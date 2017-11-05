Weekly Consumer Tips
▪ The 14 days cooling off period applies to sales concluded over the phone as these classify as distance sales.
▪ The withdrawal period remains valid up to 14 days from the day consumers receive the product purchased or in the case of services from the day they sign the contract of sale.
▪ A distance sale needs to be cancelled in writing so consumers have proof that they cancelled within the stipulated time-limit.
▪ Specific information must be provided to consumers before a telesales agreement is finalised.
▪ Products purchased over the phone are also covered by the two year legal guarantee.
▪ Consumers should avoid giving credit card details over the phone.
Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority
Office for Consumer Affairs
Mizzi House,
National Road,
Blata l-Bajda
HMR 9010
Freephone: 8007 4400
Tel: 2395 2000
Enquiries: [email protected]
Consumer complaints: [email protected]
Website: www.mccaa.org.mt
MCCAA office hours for the public:
Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 12.30pm
European Consumer Centre Malta
(For complaints against traders in other EU states)
47A, South Street,
Valletta.
VLT 1101
Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 3pm.
Tel: 2122 1901
E-mail: [email protected]
