Weekly Consumer Tips

▪ The 14 days cooling off period applies to sales concluded over the phone as these classify as distance sales.

▪ The withdrawal period remains valid up to 14 days from the day consumers receive the product purchased or in the case of services from the day they sign the contract of sale.

▪ A distance sale needs to be cancelled in writing so consumers have proof that they cancelled within the stipulated time-limit.

▪ Specific information must be provided to consumers before a telesales agreement is finalised.

▪ Products purchased over the phone are also covered by the two year legal guarantee.

▪ Consumers should avoid giving credit card details over the phone.

