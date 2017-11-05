Defective part – What are my rights?

Q. I have a dehumidifier which truned out to be faulty after the guarantee expired. I sent it to the repairer to have it fixed and paid for the repair. After the repair the dehumidifier worked well for a few months. The repair involved the replacement of a specific part. Now the dehumidifier stopped working again and when the technician checked it informed me that the same unit needs to be changed. When I told the technician that such a part should be under guarantee I was told that the warranty does not apply on internal parts so I had no other option but to pay for the second repair. I thought that the law covered all new products and parts. I would like to know if it is true what the technician told me. If it is not I would like to recover the money I spent on the second repair. I am in possession of both receipts.

A. If to repair the dehumidifier you had a part replaced with a new one and you have proof which part was replaced and how much you paid for it, then legally you may be entitled to a free replacement if the replaced part was defective within the two year legal limit.

Since you have already paid for the second replacement you now need to request a refund from the repairer. If the latter refuses your request you will need to send him a registered letter to officially inform him about your complaint requesting a refund. Should you not manage to resolve the matter directly with the repairer, you may then lodge a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs.