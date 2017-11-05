Defective part – What are my rights?
Q. I have a dehumidifier which truned out to be faulty after the guarantee expired. I sent it to the repairer to have it fixed and paid for the repair. After the repair the dehumidifier worked well for a few months. The repair involved the replacement of a specific part. Now the dehumidifier stopped working again and when the technician checked it informed me that the same unit needs to be changed. When I told the technician that such a part should be under guarantee I was told that the warranty does not apply on internal parts so I had no other option but to pay for the second repair. I thought that the law covered all new products and parts. I would like to know if it is true what the technician told me. If it is not I would like to recover the money I spent on the second repair. I am in possession of both receipts.
A. If to repair the dehumidifier you had a part replaced with a new one and you have proof which part was replaced and how much you paid for it, then legally you may be entitled to a free replacement if the replaced part was defective within the two year legal limit.
Since you have already paid for the second replacement you now need to request a refund from the repairer. If the latter refuses your request you will need to send him a registered letter to officially inform him about your complaint requesting a refund. Should you not manage to resolve the matter directly with the repairer, you may then lodge a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.