Żabbar historian Carmel Bonavia dies aged 88

Żabbar historian and longtime Times of Malta contributor Carmel Bonavia died yesterday aged 88.

Mr Bonavia.

Mr Bonanvia dedicated much of his life to his beloved hometown and was one of the founders of the Żabbar Sanctuary Museum, serving on its committee until his health failed him.

He was a devout Catholic and was eager to spread devotion towards Our Lady.

Mr Bonavia was a regular contributor to the Times of Malta and Sunday Times of Malta for almost five decades, contributing articles about Żabbar and his historical research from 1957 to 2016.

A friend of national poet Dun Karm Psaila, his historical research led him to delve into the lives of eminent national figures such as St George Preca and Mikiel Anton Vassalli.

Among his key discoveries was a list of the books Mr Anton Vassalli kept in his personal library, which were seized and used in the creation of shotgun cartridges during the French Barricade.

Mr Bonavia also published a book about Giuseppe Elia Pace, a Maltese lawyer in Rome who rose up the political ranks to become Home Affairs Minister in the short-lived Roman Republic and who was a friend of Anton Vassalli's.

Those who knew him recalled his encyclopaedic knowledge of historical events with an open heart for those who needed him.

"He was an inspiration, a reference and solid contact not just with respect to religion but also towards the history of his birthtown Żabbar and the Maltese Islands in general," recalled a friend of his.

Mr Bonavia's funeral will be held tomorrow, Monday 5 November at 3pm at Żabbar parish church.