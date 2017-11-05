Harley bikers give children a day to remember

A group of some 20 Harley Davidson bikers roared into the lives of 10 children recently as part of a charity event for young residents of St Joseph's Home.

The event, organised by the Maltese Islands Harley Davidson club with the help of Playmobil, saw bikers spend a Sunday with children aged five to 10 who are living at the Żabbar home.

Beginning at their Żebbuġ clubhouse, bikers first met the children at St Joseph's Home before shuttling them to Playmobil by bus. There, the children laughed, played and ate through the afternoon before returning home, each clutching a gift pack prepared for them by the toy manufacturer.

"It was a fantastic day out," said club secretary Mark Spiteri. "We organise charity events a couple of times a year and everyone always leaves with a big smile on their face."

The sound of a cortege of Harley Davidsons growling down a street might seem intimidating, but Mr Spiteri laughed off the pop culture stereotype.

"I work for a bank and all our club members lead similarly innocuous lives," he said. "We just love our bikes!"

The club is now planning a series of cultural rides to spots such as Għar Dalam and the Maritime Museum for the coming months, leading up to a planned 5,000km ride all the way to Czech capital Prague in July.

"It will take us around 15 days and we expect around 20 members to make it," Mr Spiteri said. "It will be quite the adventure and we're of course looking forward to it."