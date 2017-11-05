Announcements - 5 November, 2017

BONAVIA CARMEL, aged 88, of Żabbar, was called by the Father, at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and assisted by his last surviving brother Fr Silvester, OFM Cap, and members of the Society of Christian Doctrine (MUSEUM). He leaves to mourn his loss, his nephews in Canada Connie, George and Lawrence and their families, together with his in-laws Joe and Doris in Canada, his cousins John and Lina Cassar and Carmelina and John Heeks, the members of the MUSEUM Society, Żabbar Sanctuary Museum members and the Żabbar parish community. He was an honorary member of the Akkademja tal-Malti, a founder member of the Malta Historical Society, a teacher and headmaster at the Education Department. He researched and wrote on the historical development of the devotion of Our Lady of Graces, the history of the Maltese language and Mikiel Anton Vassalli, and the history of Maltese philately. Most of these writings were published in The Sunday Times of Malta. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorow Monday, November 6 at 2.30pm for Żabbar Sanctuary parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at Żabbar Cemetery. Special thanks to the Capuchin Fraternity, Guido Vassallo, director of Dar Ħanin Samaritan, all residents and employees there, and the medical and nursing staff at Mater Dei MAU 3. May his soul rest in peace.

DEBATTISTA. On November 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, Maestro RONNIE DEBATTISTA, aged 60, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sudden loss his wife Michelle, his children Gilbert and his wife Graziella, Jeremy and his fiancée Judie, and Therese Anne and her fiancé Matthew, his grandchildren Luigi, Gianni and Giulia, his siblings Carmen and her husband Joe, Joan and Stephen, Alfred and his wife Margaret, his mother-in-law Maria Pia, his in-laws Fr Piju Sammut, Victor and his wife Doreen, Mario, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Tuesday, November 7 at 9.30am at St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to St Margaret’s Monastery, Cospicua, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

FINN. Suddenly, on October 24, at home in Barry, South Glamorgan, Wales, THOMAS VICTOR, known affectionately as Vic. Deeply mourned by his wife Anne, his sons David and Hayden, his stepchildren Sarah David and Daniel, and all his grandchildren, his brothers and sisters, and his wife’s family. In Malta he leaves to mourn his loss his friends Valerie and Dr John Seychell Navarro and their fami­lies, many other friends, especially the San Ġwann community. The funeral will be held at Cadoxton Methodist church, Barry, on November 7. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SMITH. On November 4, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, DAVID, aged 72, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Eunice and their only daughter Ingrid, his sisters Mona, widow of Adriano Gouder, Jane wife of Charles Mallia, his brother Clive and his wife Giselle, Gloria widow of his brother Henry and his only surviving uncle Jaime Cremona and his wife Elizabeth, his wife’s siblings and their spouses, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Monday, November 6 at 1.30pm for Immacu­late Conception church, Tal-Ibraġ, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Movement will be appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

TABONE. On November 3, at Dar il-Madonna tal-Mellieħa, Mellieħa, MARIA GEMMA, widow of Anthony who passed away two months ago, of Paola, residing in St Paul’s Bay, passed peacefully away at the age of 88, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her only daughter Therese and her husband Dominic Cassar, her grandchildren Cristina and Angela and their fiancés, her sister Hilda, her in-laws and their respective fami­lies, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, November 6, at 7am for Marija Addolorata parish church, St Paul’s Bay, where funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8am followed by interment at Ħniena Divina Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and Hospice Movement would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctor and staff at Dar il-Madonna tal-Mellieħa for their care and dedication.

In Memoriam

CARUANA – ALFRED (Freddie). In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather today the third anniversary of his death. Forever in our hearts. Valentine, Gabrielle and Karl, Paul and Ilanit, Stephanie, Christina, Julia and Claudia.

CARUANA – ARTHUR. Today being the 47th year of his meeting with the Lord and our beloved mother Mary, née Peplow. So lovingly remembered today and always by Josephine, Elizabeth, Joe, Carmen, Antoinette, Rita, Marie and Pauline. God has you in His arms, we have you in our hearts.

CAUCHI. Rest in peace, dear loving TOMMY. A year has passed away, you are gone but are still living in the hearts of those who stay. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his passing. Family and friends are invited to a remembrance Mass which will be said on November 7 at 7pm at San Niklaw chapel, Triq Xrobb l-Għaġin, Żejtun.

CORDINA – ESTHER. Tuesday, November 7 being the 15th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Lovingly remembered by her children and their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, rela­tives and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated on Tuesday at 6.30pm at St Julian’s parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBONO – MARIA STELLA. A dear mother fondly remembered on the 29th anniversary of her demise. Consuelo, Mariella, Carol, Louis, Miriam, in-laws and grandchildren.

FARRUGIA – PAULINE. In memo­ry of a loving mother and grandmother on the seventh anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed by her sons Albert, Alex and Mario and their families.

GRECH-TRAPANI – ALICE. Always remembering our dear mother with love and affection. Her children Tony, Maria, Anna and Sylvana.

PACE – EDGAR. In sweet remembrance of a dear father and grandfather on the 19th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. A prayer is kindly solicited. Amy, Achilles and Joan, Steve and Beckie, Celine and Sarah.

SPITERI – FRANK. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 11th anniversary of his death. Deeply missed and forever in our hearts. Yvonne, Ramon, Anita and Karl, Annika and Pieter. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Bazaar

A Bazaar is being held at the St Helen Parish Centre Birkirkara (behind the basilica) from Tuesday to November 15. Opening hours will be daily between 9am and noon and 4.30 to 7.30pm. On Sunday it will be open only in the morning. Among items for sale will be antiques, collectibles, furniture, home grown pot plants and bric-a-brac.