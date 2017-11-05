Tigné Point gets two awards

Midi plc’s latest waterfront development Q2 has been awarded ‘Best Residential Development for Malta’ and ‘Best Residential Apartment for Malta’ at the European Property Awards 2017-2018. The awards specifically recognised Midi’s most recent residential phase, comprising 60 waterfront apartments set within a 13-storey building. Each apartment has been designed by interior designer Martin Xuereb and Associates, and includes stunning panoramic sea views and sizeable terrace.

The independent panel of 70 industry expert judges, chaired by Lord Caithness, Lord Best, The Earl of Liverpool and Lord Thurso, praised Midi’s Tigné Point development for its superior quality, originality, innovative design and commitment to sustainability.

Hosted at the Lancaster Hotel, London, UK, on October 26, the European Property Awards were open to residential and commercial property professionals from around the globe and celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the real estate industry.

Tigné Point is the largest real estate regeneration project in Malta, spanning 130,000 square metres. Set on a waterfront headland overlooking the baroque capital Valletta, the development incorporates a wealth of publicly available facilities, making Tigné Point a ‘destination’ address for local residents and tourists alike.

Midi CEO Mark Portelli said: “We are delighted Midi’s latest development Q2 has been awarded the Best Residential Development for Malta and Best Residential Apartment for Malta awards at the European Property Awards 2017-2018. The awards recognise Midi’s significant efforts in making Tigné Point a destination address, which provides a wealth of open spaces and amenities for the whole community to enjoy.”

Tigné Point is one of the most comprehensive real estate projects ever planned for Malta. Part of the circa €600 million Midi development, Tigné Point bridges the gap between the island’s rich cultural heritage and an altogether newer sense of luxury and sophistication.

Conceived as a mixed-use, lifestyle development, Tigné Point is currently best known for its luxurious apartments. While these continue to attract buyers from different corners of the globe, the residential component of the project comprises just 55 per cent of the area of the peninsula. This is complemented by The Point shopping mall, Malta’s largest retail centre and the car-free Pjazza Tigné – the heart of this mixed-use project and the largest square in the fashionable Sliema district.