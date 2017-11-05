Revised Manoel Island masterplan submitted

An artist’s impression of the revised masterplan for the restoration and redevelopment of Manoel Island.

Midi plc has submitted a revised masterplan to the Planning Authority for the restoration and redevelopment of Manoel Island.

The proposed plans for the restoration and redevelopment of Manoel Island places a stronger focus on improving public access and spaces and delivering benefits to the local communities as well as the public by providing a cultural, social and economic centre, Midi said in a statement.

The works include €50 million in the restoration of historical buildings and Midi expects the total investment in Manoel Island, estimated at more than €400 million, will significantly benefit local business, skills and apprenticeships during the construction phase.

The Masterplan provides that Midi will preserve, improve and deliver more than 80,000 sqm of new green/family park space around Manoel Island, including Fort Manoel and the island’s foreshore for the public to enjoy for the long term. Fort Manoel is destined to become a centre for culture and the arts, comprising galleries, museums, shops, restaurants and a parade ground for open air events, all with full public access; the chapel will also be used for community events, weddingsand celebrations.

This helps to ensure that Fort Manoel will become one of Malta’s most visited attractions.

The Lazzaretto, which has been adapted for various uses across the centuries, will be restored as a Five Star Hotel with serviced apartments. The residential component of the development is concentrated at the western part of the island and will comprise a series of low rise (three to for floors) urban blocks.

An animated retail offering is sensitively designed around the island’s open public spaces and pedestrian streets. There will not be a shopping centre complex.

The south shore yacht marina will be significantly upgraded to a world class yacht marina catering for a mix of small scale and large yachts.

Parking and circulation will be located below ground, thus creating a largely pedestrianised car-free streetscape. Unique public spaces will be created at street level connecting the pedestrianised streets to a series of open spaces and piazzas for the enjoyment of the public.

To coincide with the public consultation in respect of the EIA and Outline Development Application, Midi is inviting the local community to view the revised plans.

Midi has also launched a Manoel Island project website, www.manoelisland.com.mt, which will be supplemented by a static exhibition, located on Manoel Island from November 17 until December 1.

The exhibition will then be moved to the Pjazza at Tigné Point and remain on site from December 4 until December 15. Both the website and the exhibition will showcase key elements of the masterplan, detail the investment already made and explain the benefits that will be delivered both for the local community and Malta more widely.

Alec Mizzi, chairman of Midi plc, said: “I am pleased that Midi has submitted its proposed masterplan, which, in line with its role of responsible developer, ensures the right balance between its obligations under the Deed of Emphyteusis granted by the Government of Malta to develop part of Manoel Island, with its obligations under the same Deed to restore and preserve the heritage buildings on Manoel Island and significant green park space, creating the right environment for both the whole community and residents.

“Indeed, this masterplan goes well beyond what is prescribed by the Deed, in line with increased sensitivities over the years, and pusuant to discussions with the Gżira Local Council and environmental NGOs.

“We look forward to continuing to engage with the local and wider communities, working in partnership to deliver a wonderful high quality residential development set in one of our most important and beautiful public spaces that will be carefully restored and enhanced.”