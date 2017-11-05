RE/MAX Malta agents attend European Convention in Lisbon

The Re/MAX Malta agents in Lisbon.

Thirty-eight RE/MAX Malta agents recently attended the ninth RE/MAX European Convention at the Pavilhao Carlos Lopes Convention Centre in Lisbon, Portugal.

Over 1,200 RE/MAX estate agents from all over Europe, North America and beyond come together every year to celebrate success, share best practices and learn from colleagues.

Speaking about the convention entitled ‘Changing the Game’, CEO RE/MAX Malta Kevin Buttigieg said: “The RE/MAX European convention is a great platform for our agents to understand other cultures, grow their referral network and, most importantly, learn from established trainers, coaches and motivations speakers.”

The main keynote speaker was top international real estate coach Richard Robbins. Other speakers included Paul Vincenti, international coach and trainer; Christian Bischoff, author, motivational speaker and athlete; Alisee De Tonnac, Seedstars World CEO and co-founder; Nils Muller, innovator, Trendone CEO and founder; and Pellegrino Riccardi, global keynote speaker and cross-cultural expert.

While several Maltese agents attend the conferences under their own steam, the company also offers incentives to top performers within the RE/MAX Malta group, each of whom achieves a fully-paid trip to the European convention. Beyond that, RE/MAX Malta offers a similar incentive to the RE/MAX International Conference, which is held in Las Vegas, the US, every year in March.

Mr Buttigieg said: “Learning is one of our key ethos and we believe that by encouraging our agents to attend these conferences we are living by our values.”

CEO RE/MAX Europe Michael Polzler said the network was on the path to reach 30,000 agents within the next 12 to 18 months. He believed technology, a focus on improving the educational platform and better cooperation were top of the priority list.

The next European convention will be held in Amsterdam between October 17 and 19, 2018.