Property Malta participates in international expo

Property Malta representatives at the International Emigration and Luxury Property Expo in Cannes.

Property Malta has successfully participated in the International Emigration and Luxury Property Expo in Cannes, an event which brought together several exhibitors from various countries and attracted hundreds of high net worth individuals interested in relocation.

The Malta Pavilion, which turned out to be the largest stand at the expo, comprised 11 exhibitors, including Ben Estates, DB Group, Dhalia, Frank Salt, GAP Holdings, Kempinski Residences, Malta Tourism Authority, Midi plc, Nexia BT, Remax and The Shoreline, who all applied through a public call.

Positioning Malta as a leading destination of choice

“Property Malta is a public-private initiative set up earlier this year with the main aim of promoting Malta’s lifestyle identity and to position the country as a leading destination of choice for everyone interested in purchasing property in the Mediterranean,” said Property Malta chairman Sandro Chetcuti, while addressing the Business Immigration and Residency by Investment Conference organised as part of the expo.

He went on to explain some of the benefits of owning property in Malta such as the high investment return and the high quality of life.

Malta’s benefits were further lauded by Malta Tourism Authority chairman Gavin Gulia, who said Malta’s tourism product complements property ownership and other commercial opportunities in Malta.

The conference was also addressed by Philip Tissot from Nexia BT who explained Malta’s citizenship and residency by investment programmes.

During the conference, all three speakers highlighted the great opportunities that exist in Malta for individuals and international businesses.

For more information, visit www.propertymalta.org.