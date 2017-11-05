PKF Malta expands business horizons in China

Consonant to a continuing trend to attract FDI particularly from Asia and showcasing services Malta can offer to the international business community, PKF has recruited Yolanda Dong, a business executive who will be responsible for the China desk.

Pursuant to this drive, more initiatives are planned to follow this year as part of a policy to open new business opportunities, particularly in the IIP and MRVP sector. Efforts are also in hand to attract interest in the recent announcement about the request for EU approval to open oil and gas exploration bids in an offshore concession in the lucrative Area 3 north of the island.

Ms Dong already represented PKF Malta during the business meeting held earlier this month by PKF International at the Beijing Shangri-La Hotel, China, entitled ‘One Belt One Road’. During this meeting, which attracted over 200 delegates, Ms Dong showcased seven core pillars of investment opportunities in Malta, which were warmly received by the delegates.

Following the business meeting hosted in Beijing, a delegation of investors from China travelled to Malta to meet various local business partners. These included Finance Malta, Malta Enterprise, real estate agents in Malta and Gozo, banks, private hospitals and various heads of faculties at the University of Malta.

Finally, a meeting was held with the appointed head of Asian investment, Jennifer Shen May, at Malta Enterprise, who will shortly be moving to Shanghai to further cement harmonious business relations.