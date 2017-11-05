OzoGroup supports ageing population conference

A conference entitled ‘Ageing Population – Present and Future Challenges’ was recently organised by the Learning Institute for HealthCare Professionals. OzoGroup, parent company of OzoCare and CareMark Malta, was one of the main sponsors.

“The care-provision sector is a challenging and dynamic one. As leaders in this sector, OzoGroup is keen to ensure our clients’ quality of life and dignity. This is a critical issue since our efforts are directly related to our clients being able to remain within their own homes, enjoying their community, environment and their social circles,” Fabio Muscat, CEO of OzoGroup said.

Through OzoCare and CareMark Malta, the group is sponsoring this educational event as part of its focus on providing high-quality care-services.

“We believe that continuous professional development is crucial to our service delivery and we therefore regularly update our staff training programmes. Supporting this educational conference is part of our effort in updating our skills in the field,” Mr Muscat added.

OzoGroup set up its subsidiary OzoCare in 2015 to provide help and healthcare services. OzoCare is now focused predominantly on outsourcing care services to hospitals, care homes and the government. More recently, OzoGroup purchased CareMark Malta, which provides care services for individuals of all ages and abilities.

The company has established a reputation for providing high-quality domiciliary care as well as specialised care for persons living with neuro-degenerative disorders, including dementia. CareMark (Malta) also offers intensive support, training and mentoring programmes for its staff, who undergo regular spot checks to ensure quality of service. OzoGroup was founded in 1996 and provides outsourcing services to the cleaning, hospitality, security and healthcare sectors. The company’s growth has led to an overall staff complement of 2,000 dedicated and professionally-trained employees.

Last November, the group was the first Maltese company to sign on to the London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) Elite – an ambitious international business development and support programme. The group aims to be floated on the London Stock Exchange in November 2018.

The Ageing Population – Present and Future Challenges conference was held on October 20 at the Grand Hotel, Mġarr.