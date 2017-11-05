Outstanding works recognised in second edition of Malta Architect Awards

Winners at the Malta Architect Awards

For the second consecutive year, the Malta Architect Awards was a showcase for outstanding works in the architecture and interior design profession. The winners of this year’s awards were announced at a ceremony held at Villa Arrigo in Naxxar.

The award for Innovative Design, Rehabilitation and Conservation was won by Karl Ebejer for his innovative solution in constructing an additional floor to an existing building in the urban conservation area of St Julian’s.

In this same category, a commendation was given to Edward Scerri for the restoration of three churches in the village of Għarb.

In the category for urban design projects, the award was given to Edward Scerri for the sensitive regeneration of a main square in the village of San Lawrenz.

The award for housing architecture was given to Christian Spiteri for the way a multi-unit residential project was designed and integrated within the topography of the landscape in Madliena. A commendation within this same category was given to Ian Critien and Andrea Vassallo Cesareo for a private residence in San Pawl tat-Tarġa.

The award category for interior design was won by Anthea Huber for her work at the AAT Research Laboratories offices in San Ġwann. The project showed the designer’s ability to create a spatial sequence of well-articulated ‘humane environments’ without falling into the all-too-common pitfall of ending up with sterile institutional space.

Two commendations were also given, one to Ray Demicoli for the interior design of the Vodafone headquarters at Skyparks in Luqa and another to Paula Agius Vadala and Katja Abela for Bertie’s Place in Sliema.

Edwin Mintoff won the award for hospitality, tourism accommodation and leisure for the conversion into a hotel of the historic building known as the Maċina in Senglea. The project gave a new lease of life to a historic military building, thus ensuring its preservation through an economically-viable use.

A commendation in this category was given to Victoria Farrugia Galea for the Hilltop Gardens retirement village in Naxxar.

The category award for sustainable development was given to Roderick Camilleri and designer Mario Cassar for the Water Conservation Awareness Centre in Rabat. This project is an educational building that disseminates knowledge and awareness on the need to conserve water.

Steve Scicluna won the award for emerging architects for a private residence in Msida. This project showed the architect’s capability to transform conceptual ideas from freehand drawings to three- dimensional spatial solutions.

Alan Galea received a commendation within this same category for a housing development project in Swieqi. Also eligible for the same commendation were Diane Psaila and Dirk Psaila for the Kubu installation in Valletta.

No award was given for the category covering commercial buildings.

The awards initiative, which is a collaborative effort between the Planning Authority and event organisers iMNG Ltd, saw an increase in submission of entries over the past year. A total of 44 projects competed for eight award categories.

The winners were chosen by a jury made up of Maltese and foreign professionals, supported by technical teams made up of experts in each of the fields represented by the award categories.

For more information visit http://www.pa.org.mt/malta-architect-awards-2017 .