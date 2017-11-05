My Blockchain: Episode#2: it’s everywhere

Following the success of the first seminar dedicated to Blockchain, Finance Malta is hosting a follow-up event on what is currently one of the hottest talking points in the industry. This event is being held to provide a deeper insight about the impact of Blockchain technologies and how it will affect the financial services industry and even personal life in the not-so-distant future.

This morning seminar will be held at the Phoenicia Hotel in Floriana on Tuesday between 9am and 1pm and will be addressed by a number of industry specialists and experts in this technology

Finance Malta chairman Kenneth Farrugia said: “There is not a day that goes by without our hearing news about Blockchain, Bitcoin and similar technologies; it seems that everyone is talking about the topic. There are people who are using blockchain technologies in the most amazing way. In fact, this clinic will be addressed by the experts who are already using this technology in everyday life.”

Mr Farrugia added: “The main thrusts in these series of clinics is to demystify concerns around Blockchain and learn how this technology is going to affect our lives in general.”

Delegates will be able to listen to the experiences of early adopters who are using Blockchain in different sectors such as for marketing purposes, digital notarisation services and tracking in logistics. Delegates will also discover how this technology is changing business and what a utopian vision of a Blockchain island could really look like.

Other topics include ‘Blockchain and the iGaming industry’ and ‘Getting started with Bitcoin’. There will also be time for questions and answers together with a discussion session.

The seminar will come to an end with the signing of a statute for the setting up of the Blockchain Malta Association followed by a networking lunch.