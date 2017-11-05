Mapfre MSV Life supports MPO

David G. Curmi presenting the sponsorship agreement to MPO maestro Sigmund Mifsud.

Life insurance company Mapfre MSV Life has signed a sponsorship agreement with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra to help support the orchestra’s activities for the next three years.

The agreement, which covers three of the MPO’s concert seasons, will support the orchestra in two key objectives.

Part of the sponsorship will help the orchestra enhance its cultural calendar throughout its concert seasons, particularly by supporting the choice of internationally-acclaimed soloists and conductors for its concerts.

MPO chairman Sigmund Mifsud said: “Such collaborations not only help raise the orchestra’s profile but are also crucial in helping it maintain and increase its level.”

Mapfre MSV Life will also become a corporate patron of the MPO Educational Programme, primarily by supporting the orchestra’s annual Family Fanfare concert.

The concert is organised specifically with children in mind. Separate performances are always held for schoolchildren, along with a performance for the public.

This year’s edition was entitled Pictures at an Exhibition. Besides featuring an orchestral performance of Mussorgsky’s famous suite, the concert also featured compositions by Johann Strauss School of Music students who were similarly inspired by emotive scenes.

Future performances will see collaborations with other educational entities in an effort to continue developing the MPO’s education and outreach programme.

Mapfre MSV Life CEO David G. Curmi said: “The company is committed to supporting the proliferation of culture and the arts and we are therefore very pleased to be supporting the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.” Mr Curmi praised the MPO for their work and augured that, through the MPO’s educational progamme, one would identify and help recognise the potential of young talent in Malta and Gozo.