Malta Sotheby’s International Realty releases fourth edition of Portfolio

Malta Sotheby’s International Realty staff

As Malta Sotheby’s International Realty celebrates its fourth anniversary, the company is realeing the fourth edition of Portfolio.

The brand looks back to yet another year characterised by prosperity. The culmination was the opening of a second office in the Portomaso Marina.

The offering presented in the Portfolio pages extends itself to both local and international clients seeking investment opportunities to relocate to Malta and property owners looking to list and promote their properties to qualified buyers.

The publication not only aims to help readers discover remarkable locations in Malta but includes features from exclusive partners such as Alexander Kraft of Sotheby’s International Realty France and Cifonelli, Sotheby’s Diamonds, and the Sotheby’s Fine Art Auction House.

Malta Sotheby’s International Realty is the first real estate brand in Malta to present their property listings outside of Malta to these networks.

Portfolio’s distribution reaches 900 affiliate offices in 68 countries worldwide. To receive a copy or get in touch, send an e-mail to [email protected].