Index maintains negative stance for the third week

The MSE Equity Total Return Index registered a decline for the third week, having slipped by 1.483 per cent, to close at 8,804.574 points. Turnover fell by 35 per cent, having amounted to €1.8 million as activity was spread across 16 equities of which eight fell and six gained ground.

Bank of Valletta plc shares fell by €0.20 or 10 per cent across the highest turnover of 646,685 shares, spread across 129 deals, despite the results announced by the bank for the interim 12 months to September 30, 2017, in which the bank reported a profit before tax of €143.9m.

On October 25, the equity started trading ex-rights and thus investors who opted to purchase shares thereafter are not be entitled to participate in the rights issue. Shareholders are entitled to rights in a ratio of one new share for every four existing shares held on record date October 26, 2017 at an offer price of €1.43 per share. Shareholders may also (i) apply for additional shares if they accept the rights in full and provided that other shareholders do not take up part or all of their rights; or (ii) assign part or all of their rights to third parties. Those shareholders who choose to take up their rights in full will suffer no dilution to their shareholding in the bank.

However, existing shareholders who do not take up any of their rights or take up only part of their rights will suffer an immediate dilution to their shareholding.

Lombard Bank Malta plc shares almost fully erased the previous week’s 4.5 per cent gain having declined by 4.4 per cent to close €0.10 lower at €2.20.

HSBC Bank Malta plc shares rose by an additional €0.031 or 1.7 per cent, after registering a minimal 0.2 per cent increase the previous week. The equity was active across 13 transactions of 23,434 shares and closed at €1.89.

The insurance and investments services provider Mapfre Middlesea plc recorded a 0.4 per cent decline in its share price as 900 shares changed ownership across three deals, closing at €1.92.

In the same sector, GlobalCapital plc shares fell by 0.8 per cent over one trade of 10,000 shares, to close at €0.357.

Malta International Airport plc shares registered the first loss in 10 weeks having declined by 0.8 per cent. The local airport operator’s shares were active on 12 transactions of 22,505 shares, closing €0.04 lower at €4.75.

Last Wednesday, MIA announced that it recently signed a new concession agreement with Dufry, the world’s leading travel retailer, for the operation of the terminal’s duty free store on Level 1 covering the period between January 2019 and December 2026.

The reconceived area will occupy around 1,400 sq metres.

International Hotel Investments plc shares fully erased the previous week’s 0.7 per cent loss having advanced by 3.4 per cent as 32,178 shares changed hands over eight deals, to close at €0.631 – an eight-month high.

Last Wednesday, in its interim directors’ statement, the company announced that it is on course to register a record operating profit in its business for the year 2017, driven by a solid underlying performance in all its hotel operations in Europe and beyond.

MaltaPost plc shares registered an increase for the fourth week having appreciated by 1.4 per cent as two trades of 4,225 shares were executed, closing at €2.079.

RS2 Software plc shares registered a 3.1 per cent rally after four weeks of losses. The equity witnessed 24 deals of 81,101 shares and oscillated between a 19-week low of €1.55 and a weekly high of €1.649, at which it closed.

Last Tuesday, Loqus Holdings plc announced that the board approved the financial statements for the year ended June 30 and resolved that they be submitted for the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming AGM.

The group registered a profit of €484,014 (2016: €268,549).

Revenue decreased from €3.893 million in 2016 to €3.476 million in 2017. The adjusted earnings per share increased from 2016 to 2017 from €0.08 to €0.015 respectively. The I.T. equity was not active last week.

In the property management sector, MIDI plc shares increased by 0.3 per cent adding on to the previous week’s 5.6 per cent rally.

The equity was executed over one transaction of 3,000 shares and closed at €0.32. Last Thursday, the company announced that its revised Masterplan for the restoration and redevelopment of Manoel Island has been submitted to the Planning Authority (PA) for its consideration and to the Environmental and Resources Authority (ERA) for Environmental Impact Assessment evaluation. A period of public consultation will now commence with both the PA and the ERA.

Malita Investments plc shares decreased by €0.049 or 6.1 per cent, after registering a 6.7 per cent advance in the previous week, closing at €0.751.

Activity in the property management equity was spread across five trades of 32,200 shares.

Malta Properties Company plc shares climbed by a minimal 0.6 per cent, adding to the previous week’s 0.6 per cent gain. The equity witnessed six deals of 20,775 shares and closed at €0.51.

Last Friday, the supermarkets and retail owner PG plc registered a 1.3 per cent loss in its share price as two deals of 5,000 shares were negotiated, closing at €1.48.

GO plc shares were active on seven trades of 23,000 shares.

The telecommunications provider’s shares fell by €0.04 or 1.1 per cent, to close at €3.55.

Medserv plc shares closed the week unchanged at €1.26 for the fourth consecutive week.

The oil and gas logistics services provider’s shares witnessed two deals of 3,500 shares.

The food and beverage supplier, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc’s shares closed the week unchanged at €9.65 as four trades of 2,188 shares were struck.

Last Monday, Santumas Shareholdings plc announced that during their 54th annual general meeting, all the resolutions on the agenda were approved. The equity was not active last week.

In the corporate bond market 40 issues were active of which gainers and negative performers tallied to 13, as turnover totalled €2.3 million. The 7.5% Mediterranean Bank plc Subordinated Bonds EUR 2019 headed the list of fallers having declined by 1.4 per cent, to close at €107.50, while the newly issued 4% Stivala Group Finance plc Secured € 2027 was the best performer having appreciated by 2.3 per cent, closing at €102.25.

In the sovereign debt market turnover amounted to €7.4 million spread over 24 issues of which 20 appreciated and three declined.

The 2.1% MGS 2039 (I) was the most liquid issue having witnessed a turnover of €2.2 million.

http://www.jesmondmizzi.com/