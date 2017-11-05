X

HR conference

Castille, a specialist recruitment agency for tech, finance and executive jobs in Malta, was one of the main sponsors of this year’s FHRD conference entitled ‘HR and Technology – Driving Business and Value’. The event attracted around 450 delegates. Castille’s CEO Matthew Camilleri moderated a panel discussion titled ‘HR transformed’. Panel members Martin Schillig (Raketch Group), Adrian Mamo (InterContinental), Cathryn Hindle (Ixaris Systems Ltd), Marlies Sciberras (Methode Electronics Malta) and Paul Gonzi (Fenech & Fenech Advocates) discussed the future of HR department and professionals, how roles will evolve and the challenges ahead.

Careers

