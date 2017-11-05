General data protection seminar
GVZH Advocates, in collaboration with the Malta Chamber of Advocates and the University of Malta, organised a seminar titled ‘E-Commerce – Are You Ready for the Next Wave’.
The seminar focused on the implications of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and privacy laws for businesses and lawyers. The GDPR will become directly effective in each EU Member State on May 25, 2018, and will affect all business handling personal data.
The seminar was attended by technologists, legal and accounting practitioners and business owners. Guest speakers were Prof. Joe Cannataci, who holds various academic positions including head of the Department of Information Policy and Governance at the University of Malta and was also appointed as special rapporteur to the UN Human Rights Council in July 2015, and Dan Shefet, a lawyer specialising in data protection and technology matters and also founder of the Association for Accountability and Internet Democracy.
Dr Andrew Zammit, managing partner of GVZH Advocates, moderated a panel discussion, which dealt primarily with the practical implications of the GDPR on businesses that process personal data in the course of their business and the adoption of correct practices and procedures that should be adopted to address the regulation’s requirements.
For more information, e-mail [email protected].
