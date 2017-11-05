Event to show how IT and fashion mix

Dresscode: The Untold Science of a Fashion Show, an event to be held next Sunday, will seek to show how IT plays a very crucial role in today’s fashion sector.

Organised by MissInTech, a young organisation made up of young female IT professionals, it is specifically targeted at young pre-teens and teenagers and their parents.

MissInTech’s Bernine Caruana, Vanessa Vella and Maria Abela Scicluna, the minds behind the event, commented: “There is still a very strong preconception that IT is exclusively a male thing. We are IT engineers and we work with a company where 40 per cent of its employees are women. We want to tell our story and there is no better way to do so than through something as appealing and glamorous as fashion.”

Combining arts, creativity, science and ICT

The event will open with a fashion show directed by VIPAJ Modeling Centre featuring creations by established and upcoming fashion designers and will be followed by a number of workshops which will explain how a variety of tech-related roles were crucial in organising the show. Aspects of science and tech are involved in many aspects of staging a fashion show, ranging from fashion design to hair and beauty products, and from lighting to audio-visual projected synchronisations.

Parallel to the workshops, a roundtable discussion will be hosted between a panel of IT professionals and the parents. ESkills, the moderators for this workshop, will direct the discussion towards tackling the minority of women in tech. It will be covering issues concerning possible career paths; STEM and gender identity; required persistence and built confidence; as well as any concerns parents might have.

Dresscode aims to display how combining arts, creativity, science and ICT can result in a beautiful outcome. For this event, MissInTech is teaming up with current fashion designers Maria Cutajar and Rosemarie Abela, Couture by Gaetano and Mcast fashion design students Elise Galea, Lordes Giordmaina and Semona Gambacoata. Hair and make-up for all models will be taken care of by the Mcast hair and beauty students.

Dresscode: The Untold Science of a Fashion Show will be held at the Microsoft Innovation Centre at Skyparks next Sunday from 4 to 7.30pm.

www.facebook.com/missintech