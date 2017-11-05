Company briefs

APS Funds SICAV plc, an open-ended Malta UCITS collective investment scheme, has launched its third sub-fund, the APS Diversified Bond Fund. The fund is aimed at investors who can tolerate moderate to high levels of risk and who are willing to invest in a fund for the medium- to long-term.

The APS Diversified Bond Fund will aim to maximise total return by investing primarily in international debt instruments rated below BBB by Standard and Poor’s or equivalent, or if unrated, deemed by the Investment Manager to be of equivalent quality.

The investment universe of the fund has no geographical limitation, but the fund is at all times required to maintain at least 20 per cent of its total net assets denominated in euros. The fund will invest in securities issued both by governments and by corporations.

Investors have the option to choose between receiving a dividend twice annually or to automatically add dividends to their invested capital. The fund can also be accessed via a monthly investment plan.

International appointment of MIA members

William Spiteri Bailey has been appointed a member of the Small and Medium Practices (SMP) Committee and Stephen Muscat a member of the Professional Accountants in Business (PAIB) Committee. Their appointment is for a two-year term commencing on January 1, 2018 and was approved following their nomination by the Malta Institute of Accountants.

Mr Spiteri Bailey is the president of the Malta Institute of Accountants and the chairman of the SMP Committee within the MIA, a member of the Accountancy Europe SME Forum and a technical advisor to the IFAC SMP Committee.

Mr Muscat is the chairman of the Professional Accountants in Business committee within the MIA.

New offers at Hyundai

Motors Inc. has announced stock discounts on its entire Hyundai range, mainly on its top selling models: Hyundai i10, i20 and Tucson models currently in stock with prices starting from as low as €8,990.

These offers, available while stocks last are also inclusive of the current scrappage scheme and are being made available throughout November.

Throughout this month the Hyundai showroom in Valley Road Birkirkara is also extending its opening hours until 8pm every Wednes-day thus offering added convenience to all clients.

The compact yet spacious Hyundai i10 starts from €8,990, the sizzling Hyundai i20 starts from €11,400, while the stunning Hyundai Tucson SUV starts from €20,900. All Hyundai models come with a five year warranty with unlimited mileage.

“At Motors Inc. we share Hyundai’s same values of high quality and standards and this is why we are constantly finding new ways to improve our product and service offering. Bringing more convenience to all those visiting our showroom and delivering exceptionally competitive offers is in line with our pursuit for better and more competitive service,” said Motors Inc.

Premium Power Sports Ltd set up

Yacht Hub Group and Ripard Group have set up Premium Power Sports Limited, located at Portomaso Marine. The new joint venture will be exclusive distributor for Seadoo Jet Skies, Evinrude Outboards, Rotax Engines, Can-Am Spyder, Can-AM off road vehicles and BRP commercial conversions such as search and rescue skies, in addition to other brands that include Zodiac and Avon Ribs.

The company will be the main distributor and will be providing directly and through dealers, sales of all the products mentioned above, spare parts and service.

Yacht Hub Group managing director Charlo Briffa said the venture will see the integration and consolidation of the resources which will mean further improvement in the service given to clients.

Darius Goodwin from Ripard Group said through the merger they will see the strengthening of the sales and after-sales team.

It was also announced that A1 Motor sports will continue to be the company’s dealer.