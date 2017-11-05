Alter Domus Malta’s new director

Przemyslaw Koger

Alter Domus (UK) director Przemyslaw Koger will be relocating to Alter Domus Malta. He will be responsible for client relationship and portfolio management together with leading the depositary function locally, subject to certain regulatory approvals.

Mr Koger qualified as a chartered accountant with PwC and has a master’s degree from the London School of Economics. Before moving to the Malta office, Mr Koger was the head of Depositary and Corporate Services at the Alter Domus London Office.

Mr Koger joined Alter Domus in November 2013 and now has over 12 years of experience in the financial services sector and is also an FCA authorised person. He also sits on the boards of asset holding and other companies for a range of private equity and real estate clients.

Prior to joining Alter Domus, Mr Koger was part of the asset management assurance practice of PwC where he managed audits of an extensive portfolio of private equity and real estate clients as well as traditional asset managers.

He has significant and diverse experience in the financial services sector and during his career was involved in controls assurance work, new fund launches, valuations and review of incentive schemes.

Mr Koger also has strong technical knowledge of IFRS, UK GAAP, UK Listing Rules, FCA requirements and regulatory framework in the UK.