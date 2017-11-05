The science of Star Wars

Darth Vader

A Star Wars convention takes places at Esplora science centre next weekend. Ramona Depares meets Justin Camilleri, one of the brains behind the event, to find out more.

How was the idea born and what is the aim of the event?

The idea of holding a Star Wars event had been in the pipeline since the release of the last prequel Re­venge of the Sith in 2005. But it took the announcement of the direct sequel to the original trilogy to re­kindle our interest, and as the film’s name itself implies – the force was awakened. The main aim of the event was always to identify and draw together the large number of Star Wars enthusiasts on the island, which number turned out to be even larger than we first supposed.

Why do you think Star Wars became so popular?

In 1977, Star Wars – A New Hope launched the revolutionary idea of a fantastic adventure based in “a galaxy, far, far, away”. With its brilliant narrative and special ef­fects, Star Wars dwarfed all its pre­de­cessors in audience acclamation and reinvented the concept of the sci-fi film.

The film series stood the test of time to become a cultural phenomenon of mythical, and for some, even religious, propor­tions. It is truly a totalising experience that speaks to the deepest aspirations and challenges of mankind.

What can people expect?

People attending the May The Force Be With You – Science Meets Star Wars weekend will enjoy a com­plete Star Wars experience, from an exhibition featuring fa­vourite life-size villains and heroes, to perfectly recreated miniature scenes from the films and dioramas of various alien planets.

The displays are not meant only as a form of visual entertainment, but for people to appreciate and better understand the Star Wars universe from the array of space­craft, creatures, environments.

We give a special nod to the evolution of Darth Vader’s Storm­troopers, who resemble today’s soldiers brandishing similar exo­­skele­tal armour. Other attractions include a number of fun-filled work­shops for children, cool presentations, film shorts and much more.

Can you give details of the activities?

The activities will be spread over the two days of the event. They will include exciting, real light-sabre duels from Masters of the Light Sword; uncovering the secrets of how the sound effects of the Star Wars films are created; exploring how technology has revolutionised special effects from 1977’s A New Hope to 2016’s Rogue One; and hands-on makers’ activities, such as giving new life to simple household materials, transforming them into cool, zany robots.

There will also be a National Table Top Tournament, during which visitors will be tutored in the Star Wars Destiny game.

What was the biggest challenge organising the event?

The biggest challenge was juggling the multitude of tasks, some completely new to us in nature, that cropped up as the event began to evolve. Perhaps, because the sheer love for Star Wars impelled us, we wound up creating an event much larger than we initially envisaged. Unexpected talent and previously solitary enthusiasts came forward and then, suddenly, everyone seemed to catch the creative fire for the project – and it grew! So, finding the others was key!

How come you decided to collaborate with Esplora?

The venue complements the event, as it’s an interactive science centre set up to encourage a dyna­mic, engaging and holistic experience for visitors. Esplora offered a brilliant space for a large-scale exhibition with its impressive orientation area, and our task was to fill it.

Which is your favourite Star Wars movie and why?

It has to be The Empire Strikes Back. Everything about it is a Star Wars fan’s dream come true, from the sense of peril that resonates in John Williams’s music score to the excitement of riding a tauntaun in the vast snowy plains of Hoth; the introduction of Yoda, the old Jedi Master; and the coming of age of Luke Skywalker from innocent farm boy to Jedi apprentice as he learns the ways of the force.

There is also the memorable scene where, before being frozen in carbonite, likeable rogue Han Solo professes, rather humorously, his feelings for Princess Leia.

And, last but not least, there is the dramatic, climactic light-sabre duel between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, preceding the final twist wherein Darth Vader reveals to Luke that he is his father. This gave us all a cinematic thrill to remember, and as children we would re-enact this particular scene in school playgrounds for years to follow.

When the sequel was made, it not only made movie history but also cemented into the popular imagination forever the mythos of our star-faring future.

Would you say the idea of mini-conventions could work here?

Before organising this event I would not have thought so, but after meeting so many other like-minded and dedicated Star Wars fans, who were all so enthusiastic to be part of this unique event, I am happy to report that , yes, mini-conventions could indeed work here in Malta.

May The Force Be With You – Science Meets Star Wars takes place on Saturday and Sunday at Esplora Interactive Science Centre, Kalkara. It is organised by Euro-Media Forum.