Former Sunday Times theatre critic publishes reviews
Curtain Up!, a selection of reviews by former theatre critic Paul Xuereb, will be launched at the auditorium of the University of Malta campus on November 16 at 7pm.
The selection includes reviews published between 1963 and 2015; the publication will be heavily illustrated and with an index of names of persons, titles and theatres/theatre spaces. The publication is edited by Marco Galea, who has also written a historical introduction of the period covered by the reviews, making the book an important contribution to the history of theatre in Malta during much of the post-World War II period.
Curtain Up! is published by Midsea Books.
