Eurovision-inspired book packed with scandals

Gerard James Borg has released his third book, Bormla Babes – Behind the Scenes, a fast-paced entertaining drama/thriller fizzing with juicy scandals. The book takes the reader on a wild ride into the glittering and cut-throat world of the music industry.

Three beautiful girls have been turned into the hottest girl-group the country has ever seen. All has been secretly set for the Bormla Babes to win the national song selection and represent Malta in the Eurovision Song Contest.

The author takes us on a roller coaster ride through a shimmering plot with disturbing twists

As backstage drama and back-stabbing unfold, hyper-scandals make the 8 o’clock news. The author takes us on a roller coaster ride through a shimmering plot with disturbing twists.

Apart from the three main characters – three ambitious girls – other personalities include a shady media mogul, his swizzle-stick wife, a bitter vocal coach, a closeted gay singer, an acclaimed pop-princess and a cold-blooded psychopath who brutally attacks women and kills them.

Bormla Babes – Behind The Scenes trail-blazes the author’s successful last novel, Madliena Married Men, which like his debut novel Sliema Wives, has reached the number one spot in the local bestseller list.

Popular Eurovision artists Claudia Faniello, Morena and Ludwig Galea have endorsed the book, saying: “Purely addictive and packed with juicy scandals”; “Gerard has kept his notebook handy!”; and “Endlessly intriguing. It will keep you up all night…”

The book is available from all leading bookstores. It has been launched with a steamy online video clip that has sparked controversy and interest.