Lacuna Coil. Photo: Katja Kunil

Lacuna Coil – what led to this change in name, and why Lacuna Coil?

We changed the name when we signed our first record deal with Century Media Records in 1997, as there was another band already using our old name and we wanted to avoid legal problems. In order to have a unique name we put together the Italian word lacuna with the English word ‘coil’. The closest translation is a concept similar to ‘ethereal’.

Use three words to describe your music?

Dark, epic, powerful.

Pigeon-holing your music is difficult, drawing as it does from both goth and metal. Is there a genre that you feel has the upper hand in your mind?

In the beginning of our career we were considered ‘gothic metal’ but with the evolution of our music into a wider spectrum of sounds and styles we’ve been called ‘alternative metal’. We don’t really call it anything other than Lacuna Coil sound, which is a mix of rock/metal and dark music.

Last year saw the release of the album Delirium – featuring new line-up and a sound that merges old and new. What can you tell us about that, and fans’ reactions?

We wanted to show people that we are still here after the line-up changes and that we are stronger then ever. During the songwriting process for Delirium, the music was becoming heavier and we decided to go with the flow and just follow our inspiration without worrying too much. Fans always recognise when a band has been honest and they followed us in this new chapter of our career. Delirium has been very successful, even more than the previous album Broken Crown Halo, and we are really happy that people embrace this new step. We always like to progress with every album; we’re not a static band.

How has the new line-up settled in?

Pretty well. I have to say that our drummer Ryan has been with us for seven to eight years now. He’s a great guy with a really positive attitude, and an amazing drummer. Our guitarist Diego just joined the band for the Delirium touring cycle and he has done an amazing job so far. We really like the way he has become part of our family and the way he is so natural on stage, a very smooth player. We have fun on and off stage with these guys.

Do you feel that ‘goth’ carries a stigma, or have people moved beyond that?

Maybe goth and metal are still a bit stigmatised by people, because these are not just a music orientation, but also lifestyles. Personally, I think it’s a good thing to be different.

What did you listen to when growing up and did this have an influence with the sound your music took?

When we started the band, we were listening a lot to bands like Type O Negative, Paradise Lost, Tiamat and all sort of dark and doom bands. We’ve combined that sound with our traditional metal and hardcore background and slowly built our own personal sound.

You’ve seen goth music evolve. What changes have you seen?

Obviously towards the end of the 1990s, gothic metal was more popular than it is today. But I think the dark component of sound is always present even in modern music. I’ve never considered gothic or dark as limited to bands like The Cure or The Sisters of Mercy. I think many bands include a darker vibe; even a band like Korn or The Deftones. It is the atmosphere that makes it dark, not the cliché.

What do you think of the general music scene nowadays? Would you say the digital revol­ution has helped or hindered – especially with a niche genre like yours?

Today you have a much wider offering in terms of bands and availability, but that does not necessary mean you have more quality. I think the number of great records you have in one year has not changed. You just get to listen to a lot more bands, but very often without great personality. What is sure is that the music business has changed a lot and it’s harder for bands to survive and to reach a certain level of popularity. In general, it’s a worse situation for music, but it is what it is and we have to go with the flow.

Italy is very eclectic, music-wise. How did growing up in this country help shape your music? Any particular memories?

To be honest I never really cared about Ita­lian music until I grew older. When I was a kid I just listened to rock and metal and a few alternative bands from Italy. I think Italy has influenced us in the way we are as people, but not as much as musicians.

What attracts you to life’s darker side?

The dark side is just more interesting. When you’re happy you just want to enjoy the moment, while when you are sad you start reflecting and become more creative. You need both sides in your life.

Have you ever had negative reactions for your choice of themes?

It only happened with our record Shallow Life. A lot of people didn’t get the message and the irony behind certain choices. Anyway, it was useful to understand where we can and can’t go.

How important is image?

Image is really important, as long as it’s combined with good music. If you only have one of the two, it will be hard to have an impact on the scene today. Of course, if you can’t have both, go for the music.

How do you deal with our band’s image?

We always try to offer a full package with music visuals. We like to bring our listener into the record’s theme and into the world we are creating around it.

Will this be your first time in Malta?

Yes, first time ever and we are really excited.

What can we expect from your performance?

A very intense show with a lot of energy. Songs from Delirium and some classics. It will be special, don’t miss it!

Lacuna Coil perform on Friday at Aria Complex, San Ġwann. Tickets are available online. Silence and Decline the Fall will be opening.

www.showshappening.com