Connecting contemporary music with dance 

Modern Music Days (MMD), which was behind the highly-successful musical installation Bandli and the visual-collaboration of Rhythms of Vision, is now back with Music in Motion, a free event that will be held at the Valletta Campus Theatre on Friday and Saturday.

Organised in collaboration with the Department of Dance Studies at the University of Malta and supported by Teatru Manoel and Malta Association for Contemporary Music as part of the Valletta 2018 Foundation’s cultural programme of events, Music in Motion will connect a live recital of modern string quartets with contemporary dance.

With four new choreographies, Music in Motion will offer fresh perspectives on string quartets by Philip Glass, Alfred Schnittke, John Adams and Norma Beecroft. The music will be performed live by Zene Quartet and will feature Ayako Omoto and Klara Nazaj on violin, Vincenzo Picone on viola and Akos Kertesz on cello.

Music in Motion will also set the stage for the upcoming Dance Studies Association (DSA) conference. Hosted by the University of Malta in Valletta between July 5 and 8, the DSA conference will be investigating the topic ‘Contra: Dance and Conflict’.

“MMD is committed to promote the performance and understanding of 20th century and contemporary music through interdisciplinary expression,” says the artistic director for the collective, composer Ruben Zahra.

The choreographers are dance artist Francesca Tranter, French choreographer Niels Plotard, Danish actress and director Marie Keiser-Nielsen and Vancouver-based Swedish dance artist Emmalena Fredriksson.

Music in Motion will be held at the Valletta Campus Theatre (former MITP) on Friday and Saturday at 8pm. For more information, visit www.modernmusicdays.eu. For tickets, send an e-mail to [email protected] or call 2124 6389.