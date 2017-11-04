The Malta International Choir Festival

The Arsis Handbell Ensemble from Estonia.

The third day of the festival is jam-packed with events.

Choral singing competitions in sacred music will take place this morning from 9am to 1.15pm at St Publius parish church in Floriana.

More choirs will be singing at City Gate in Valletta between 10.30am and 1.30pm.

There will be two workshops at the Catholic Institute at 2.45pm, one titled In Music, There is the Life of Czechs, with the participation of The Gentlemen Singers and Jan Vicar; and a children’s workshop with Jenevora Williams.

Another workshop led by Branko Stark, entitled Principles of Emotional Voice Posture, will be held at the Catholic Institute at 4.15pm. The workshops are by invitation only.

One of the main events, the Festival Concert, will be held this evening at the Mediterranean Conference Centre at 7.30pm. Special guests will be the Gentlemen Singers from the Czech Republic and the Arsis Handbell Ensemble from Estonia.

The festival will come to a close tomorrow. In the morning, the participating choirs will be performing during Sunday Mass in various churches around Malta.

A prize-giving ceremony and the closing ceremony will be held at the Catholic Institute in Floriana at 5pm.

For more information about the festival, log on to www.maltachoirfest.com.