Pharmacies open tomorrow

Chemimart Pharmacy, 14, St Anne Street, Floriana (2123 9310);

Vivien Pharmacy, Patri Magri Street, Marsa (2122 1701);

Lantern Pharmacy, 46, Regional Road, Santa Venera (2144 4648);

Remedies Pharmacy, Tumas Fenech Street, Birkirkara (2144 1589);

St Anthony Pharmacy, 56, St Joseph Street, Pietà (2123 7327);

Melita Pharmacy, 127, St George’s Road, St Julian’s (2137 8657);

Victor’s Pharmacy, 9, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 0352);

Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499);

St Joseph Pharmacy, 1, Zakkak Street, Mosta (2141 7593);

El Medina Chemist, Fliegu Street, Qawra (2157 6308);

Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646);

Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529);

St James Pharmacy, 1, St James Square, Żabbar (2166 6194);

Green Cross Pharmacy, 31, Gregorio Bonnici Square, Żejtun (2169 3723);

Central Pharmacy, 6, St Joseph Street, Luqa (2169 2546);

Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459);

Baħrija Pharmacy, Cart Ruts Street c/w School Street, Baħrija (2145 0743);

Abela’s Pharmacy, 42, G.P.F. Agius De Soldanis Street, Victoria (2155 6170);

Lauretana Pharmacy, 36, Mġarr Road, Għajnsielem (2156 3017).

■ The pharmacy at Malta International Airport opens between 8am and 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow, at Balzan parish church, between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.